MoECST Receives Donation of Laptops from SIF

Receiving the donation on behalf of the MoECST were Mrs. Dian Maheia, Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Yolanda Gongora, Chief Education Officer. In addressing the gathering, CEO Maheia noted how the donation will assist in overcoming challenges being faced by our education community in successfully delivering hybrid learning. She expressed her sincere gratitude for the donation and praised the educational commitment of the team at SIF. Speaking on behalf of SIF was Mr. Valentino Shal, Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government. He highlighted that the laptop donation will foster an enabling environment for expanded technology education and better student performance and preparedness of the students at the recipient institutions.

