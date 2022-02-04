MoECST Receives Donation of Laptops from SIF

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) received a donation of 99 laptops and accessories from the Social Investment Fund (SIF) at a ceremony held in Belize City.
Receiving the donation on behalf of the MoECST were Mrs. Dian Maheia, Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Yolanda Gongora, Chief Education Officer. In addressing the gathering, CEO Maheia noted how the donation will assist in overcoming challenges being faced by our education community in successfully delivering hybrid learning. She expressed her sincere gratitude for the donation and praised the educational commitment of the team at SIF. Speaking on behalf of SIF was Mr. Valentino Shal, Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government. He highlighted that the laptop donation will foster an enabling environment for expanded technology education and better student performance and preparedness of the students at the recipient institutions.
Schools slated to receive the laptop computers and accessories are:
Santa Marta Government Primary School – 8 laptops
Crooked Tree Government Primary School – 24 laptops
San Isidro Government Primary School – 11 laptops
St. Michael’s RC Primary School – 29 laptops
Louisiana Government Primary School – 27 laptops
The laptop computers are complete with Microsoft Office Professional 2019 software, a minimum of one (1) year warranty, a wireless mouse, a messenger type carrying case suited for 15.6” laptop, a lockable AC charging cabinet, an eight-outlet power strip surge protector, and cable lock for the laptop.
The total value of the donation was BZ$329,383.20. The initiative was made possible through funding from the Government of Belize and the Caribbean Development Bank’s Basic Needs Trust Fund 9th Programme.
