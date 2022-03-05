Launch of the Aptus PI Pilot Project in Belize

Aptus PI is a low-cost device that allows educators and learners to connect to digital learning platforms and content without the need for grid electricity or internet access. This mini-PC requires only battery power which can be recharged via grid power or solar charger, as needed. It can host 64GB of educational digital content and facilitate interactive, virtual learning anywhere – whether in a remote rural village or on a vast university campus. The result is a “Classroom Without Walls” that can be set up within minutes and accessed by any learner with a laptop, tablet or mobile phone.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Minister Fonseca hailed the initiative as “exciting and one with great potential.” He noted that the project epitomises the vision of the MoECST for the future of education and highlighted that the project will contribute to minimising the digital divide which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

