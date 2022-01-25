The MoECST Receives Donation of Sanitization and Cleaning Supplies

On January 20, 2022, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) received a donation of school sanitization and cleaning supplies from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a handing over ceremony at the Government House in Belize City. The donation is valued at BZ$180,691.63 and consists of children’s masks, disinfectant, hand sanitisers and liquid hand soap, among other items.

Mrs. Dian Maheia, Chief Executive Officer in the MoECST, and Ms. Yolanda Gongora, Chief Education Officer, received the supplies. CEO Maheia expressed gratitude on behalf of the ministry for the donation and highlighted its timeliness as schools across Belize transition to hybrid learning. Ms. Gongora commended the church for its endeavour in making this contribution and for its dedication to the safety and the education of the children of Belize. Mr. Leovany Lopez, who spoke on behalf of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared that the donation is a demonstration of his church’s humanitarian commitment to supporting the community, especially during these challenging times. This donation is one of many that the church has made to Belize amid the ongoing pandemic.

These supplies will be allotted on a needs basis to schools that have applied for cleaning supplies. The items will be delivered throughout this week and the next through the district education centres.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology extends its appreciation to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for its support to the ministry and the education of the children of Belize.

