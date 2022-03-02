MoECST Receives Donation from Grace Kennedy (Belize) Limited

On February 25, 2022, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) received a donation of 530 hand towel dispensers including napkins and hand towels from Grace Kennedy (Belize) Limited at a small ceremony held at the ministry’s office in Belize City.

The donated items will greatly complement the ministry’s ongoing efforts to ensure schools are provided with the necessary equipment for the smooth and safe delivery of hybrid learning during the pandemic. The items will be distributed to schools in the coming days.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the MoECST was Ms. Yolanda Gongora, Chief Education Officer, and delivering the donation was Ms. Harsha Jenkins, Brand Manager for Grace Kennedy (Belize) Limited. Ms. Gongora expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Grace Kennedy (Belize) Limited for their support to the ministry and to the education of the children of Belize.

Also present was Ms. Yvonne Codd, coordinator for the National School Feeding Programme.

