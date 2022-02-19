Home » Education » Health » The MoECST Receives Donation of Medical Face Masks

The MoECST Receives Donation of Medical Face Masks

Saturday, February 19th, 2022


On February 17, 2022, Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST), received a generous donation of 5,000 medical face masks from H.E. David Kuan-Chou Chien, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize.

This donation of facemasks will greatly complement the ministry’s ongoing efforts to ensure all schools are equipped with sufficient and adequate PPE for the delivery of hybrid learning.
Minister Fonseca expressed his appreciation for the continued support and partnership from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan). Joining Minister Fonseca in receiving the donation was Mrs. Dian Maheia, Chief Executive Officer in the MoECST.

 

