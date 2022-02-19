The MoECST Receives Donation of Medical Face Masks

On February 17, 2022, Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST), received a generous donation of 5,000 medical face masks from H.E. David Kuan-Chou Chien, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize.

