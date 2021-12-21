Ministry of Health & Wellness Receives Donation from Republic of China (Taiwan) for Improvement of Medical Imaging

The Ministry of Health & Wellness received an additional financial donation of US$460,000 from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) during a ceremony held on December 18, 2021.

This donation comes as part of the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) project that has been implemented to assist in the upgrade of medical imaging systems at the Karl Heusner Memorial, Western Health Regional and Northern Health Regional hospitals.

Computer and radiography equipment will be purchased to improve image quality and also to allow for more convenient storage and transfer of these images between these hospitals.

Hon. Michel Chebat, Minister of Health & Wellness, received the donation from H.E. David Kuan-Chou Chien, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), during the Cayo North Culture Day in San Ignacio Town.

The PACS project was signed and implemented in November 2019. The four-year project, made possible through the Republic of China (Taiwan), includes the procurement of specific medical equipment and training of personnel in radiology.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness extends its gratitude and appreciation to the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their support to the ministry and people of Belize.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS