Belize Supports Taiwan’s Participation at the 75th World Health Assembly

The Government of Belize and the Ministry of Health & Wellness support the Republic of China (Taiwan)’s participation at the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer. The 150th Executive Board is met on, January 24th, in a forum where all the member states of the Region of the Americas will review and discuss agenda items of particular interest to the region. The meeting will address current issues related to public health and will also provide member states of the region with an overview of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan has demonstrated its ability to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is seen as a model in combating the pandemic due to their highly effective early response measures, and continues to be applauded internationally, which is why Belize’s support for their inclusion comes at this critical time.

Taiwan has assisted Belize and many other countries in their COVID-19 response efforts through the donation of essential medical supplies and equipment, including surgical and N95 masks, protective gowns, and ventilators. In addition, through the Taiwan ICDF, Taiwan has partnered with the Nephrology Society to launch an online introductory training course on kidney disease. Belize, therefore, considers Taiwan’s participation as an observer in the WHA imperative.

The Government of Belize remains committed to the joint efforts led by the World Health Organization and reiterates its support for the inclusion of the Republic of China (Taiwan) as an observer at the 75th WHA to help in the fight against COVID-19, its emerging variants and sharing of critical information on genetic sequencing. Taiwan’s expertise and input will benefit all member states in the global health fight against COVID-19.

