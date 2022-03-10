Prime Minister John Briceño honored during official visit to Taiwan

Belize’s Prime Minister, Honourable John Briceño, was presented on Wednesday, March 9th, with the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon by President Tsai Ing-wen for his role in enhancing ties between Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Currently, Briceño is on a five-day official visit to Taiwan. During the award ceremony held at the Presidential Office in Taiwan, Briceno said that, like Belize, Taiwan has the right to coexist with its neighbors and peacefully participate in international organizations. After Briceño was presented with the award, he said it was an honor for such recognition. “This honor is another tangible symbol of the unbreakable bond beyond our countries and peoples,” said Briceño. He added that Belize would work closely with Taiwan for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Taiwan’s President Tsai thanked Briceño for supporting their international participation and expressed that she hopes the two countries continue to support each other and cooperate closely. The visit touches on strengthening the cooperation from Taiwan with Belize in trade, investment, healthcare, and women’s empowerment. The prime minister will also be awarded an honorary doctorate from Kun Shan University in Tainan.

Briceño’s delegation includes Honourable Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, Honourable Jose Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, Honourable Francis Fonseca, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, Ambassador Stuart Leslie, Cabinet Secretary, and Her Excellency Rossana Briceño, Special Envoy for the Development of Families and children.

The group returns to Belize on March 12th.

