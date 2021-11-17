Belizeans Benefit from the Republic of China (Taiwan) Economic Empowerment Project

The “Enhancing the Economic Empowerment of Women in Latin America and the Caribbean in the COVID-19 Post-Pandemic Era: Technical Assistance for Women Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Financial Inclusion” project by the Republic of China (Taiwan) supports the implementation of vocational skills training through reputable organizations and institutions in Belize, as well as support for women empowerment in entrepreneurship. As such, the first four beneficiaries of the project received funding on November 16, 2021. The beneficiaries are:

1. Princess Royal Youth Hostel, through the Office of the Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children and Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, for “Cooking and Sewing Capacity Training” to enhance the vocational skills of the residents of the hostel. 1. Princess Royal Youth Hostel, through the Office of the Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children and Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, for “Cooking and Sewing Capacity Training” to enhance the vocational skills of the residents of the hostel.

2. Sarstoon Temash Institute for Indigenous Management (SATIIM) to build capacity of the Maya women’s creativity industry, with training in accounting, quality control and product design to Maya women’s groups.

3. Institute for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ITVET) Belize City for women’s vocational skills training designed to develop capacity in the areas of hair analysis and cake decorating.

4. Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment through BELTRAIDE for the “Belize Investment Summit: Women Empowerment” to support and encourage female entrepreneurship and women leadership roles in business.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration, and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), along with the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF) are committed to the continuation of the project to reach more women and micro, small and medium enterprises for Belize’s economic and social recovery.

Present at the ceremony were Ambassador Amalia Mai, CEO, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; H.E. David Kuan-Chou Chien, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize; and representatives from the beneficiary groups.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS