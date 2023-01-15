The Department of the Environment Donate Refrigeration Tools and Equipment to the Belize City ITVET

Hon. Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management handed over an assortment of refrigeration tools and equipment worth approximately $15,000 to Reuel Black, General Manager of the Institute for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ITVET) at a brief handing over ceremony held on January 11, 2023. The tools and equipment will be used to strengthen the Institute’s refrigeration & air conditioning (RAC) Certification Program; building capacity in students to work with new alternative refrigerants and modern equipment in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector to provide high quality service to the public.

Similar donations will be done at ITVET in Corozal/Orange Walk and at the Cayo Center For Employment Training in San Ignacio. The donations are the result of the collaboration between the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Ministry of Environment, Canada under the project entitled “Enabling Activities for the Early Ratification of the Kigali Amendment”.

The Kigali Amendment will promote the use of more environmentally friendly refrigerants and the use of more energy efficient RAC equipment. It will also phase down of the use of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) refrigerant with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emission and the rise of global temperature.

Emphasizing the strong partnerships with Belize ITVET, Minister Habet noted that this collaboration demonstrates Belize’s continued commitment with the Montreal Protocol on Substance that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

