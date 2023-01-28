Joint United Nations Development Program – Government of Belize Equipment Handing Over Ceremony

On January 24th, 2023, the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, and E-Governance, through the E-Governance and Digitalization Unit, alongside the Attorney General’s Ministry through the Vital Statistics Unit, were both recipients of ICT equipment in support of the Digital Inclusion Grant Programme and the Strengthening Civil Registry Grant Project respectively courtesy of the UNDP.

1. The Digital Inclusion Grant Programmme, which is guided by Belize’s National Digital Agenda and driven by the E-Governance and Digitalization Unit, will see a network of Digital Connect Centers being established countrywide, connecting Belizeans to the wider world through General Adult Digital Literacy Training, Specialized Digital Skills Bootcamps, and continuous digital access. As such, the ICT equipment received will complement the Digital Skills Training provided within these centers and will serve as tools to empower Belizeans. The handed-over equipment includes, but is not limited to, desktop computers, headsets, and printers.

2. The Strengthening of Civil Registry Grant Project, driven by the Attorney General’s Ministry and supported by the E-Governance and Digitalization Unit, will see the Vital Statistics Unit developing a comprehensive brand and communication strategy, improving the visual identity of the VSU and the improvement and establishing of new communication channels for the public. In addition, this project will also allow for the creation of a comprehensive organizational management strategy and plan to strengthen the VSU’s capacity to improve customer satisfaction, service quality, and awareness. The handed-over equipment includes, but is not limited to desktop computers, headsets, and printers.

The total value of the goods handed over by Mr. Ian King, Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme Belize, is USD 63,000.00. The equipment was received by Hon. Minister Michel Chebat S.C., Hon. Magali Marin-Young S.C., Attorney General of Belize, and Ms. Elisa Montalvo, Solicitor General and Registrar of the Vital Statistics Unit.

Through the support of the UNDP, both the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, and E-Governance, and the Attorney General’s Ministry will continue bridging the digital divide and creating public value.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS