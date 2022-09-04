Handing Over of Water Catchment System for Nago Bank Cooperative

A new water catchment system was inaugurated on September 1, 2022, for Los Pequenos Agricultores y Ganaderos de Nago Bank Cooperative. The system was made possible through a call for project proposals in 2020 from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Global Environment Fund (GEF) Small Grants Programme, where Belize Department of Co-operatives conceived a partnership with the Belize Enterprise for Sustainable Technology (BEST).

The water catchment system, valued at BZ$9,000, is designed to assist the cooperative in making investments to enable its members to adapt and be more resilient to climate change.

Two mahogany trees were also planted as a symbol of reducing the impact of climate change. This was followed by the handing over of 125 vegetable cases to the chairman of the cooperative by Mr. Joe Lisbey, Resilient Rural Belize Officer.

Present at the event were Hon. Jose Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise; Hon. Marconi Leal, Area Representative for Belize Rural North; Mr. Servulo Baeza, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture; Mr. Gareth Murillo, Registrar of Cooperatives; Mrs. Michelle Longsworth, Acting Managing Director for the Belize Enterprise for Sustainable Technology; Mr. Leonel Requena, National Coordinator for UNDP GEF Small Grants Program; members of the Pequenos Agricultores y Ganaderos de Nago Bank Cooperative; and technical officers of the Department of Agriculture, Belize Department of Cooperatives and Resilient Rural Belize.

