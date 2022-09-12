Government of Belize Initiates the Development of a Groundwater Monitoring System for Aquifers

The Belize National Climate Change Office within the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Disaster Risk Management along with the National Hydrological Service within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Petroleum and Mining have joined efforts to develop a groundwater monitoring system for the management of aquifers in Belize. This system will serve as a tool to track the impacts of climate change in the water sector. It will also be useful for the National Hydrological Service and other government agencies and non-state partners to identify risks in water supply for diverse groundwater users in Belize.

The project is in its preliminary phase where fieldwork and studies will be conducted in the New River Watershed. The results of a series of field testing, assessments and research will guide and inform the development of the monitoring system for aquifers countrywide.

Specific deliverables for this preliminary stage include an assessment of groundwater availability and demand, mapping of aquifers in the New River watershed, benchmarking of existing methodologies for groundwater monitoring, design of the monitoring system including a suggested implementation plan and an operational framework, a financing strategy for a full monitoring system, a concept note for system implementation, and a manual for capacity building.

The project will be implemented over a 12-month period between September 2022 and August 2023. Technical works will be carried out by HR Walliford Limited, while financial support is being provided by the Climate Technology Centre & Network (CTCN). Additionally, a Stakeholder Working Group comprising of community and government stakeholders will be established to provide technical overview and high-level guidance at each stage of the process.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS