National Hydrological Service Hosts Training Workshop to Support IWRM Implementation in Belize

The National Hydrological Service (NHS) in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Petroleum, and Mining hosted a four-day capacity building workshop on groundwater management and well drilling. The training was held from August 29 to September 1, 2023, in the City of Belmopan. The training was funded through the Inter-American Development Bank’s technical Cooperation Grant, which aims to support integrated water resources management in Belize.

Under this technical cooperation, the ministry is prioritizing capacity-building sessions and the utilization of geo-resistivity and other such technological techniques to improve the location of groundwater resources thereby optimizing effort with improved successful location of water resources. The Ministry plans on delivering other such sessions on the use of geo-resistivity techniques in the upcoming months.

Participants included well drillers and managers from the Belize Water Services Limited, the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Unit, private well drillers, and from the National Hydrological Service staff complement.

