National Meteorological Service and Collaborating Partners Attend Climate Database Management System Training

Starting April 18, the Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation (MBECA), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and Belize’s National Designated Authority (NDA) to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) conducted a three-day workshop geared towards improving coastal management.

The workshop series will enhance the capacity of the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute (CZMAI), Fisheries Department, Blue Economy Unit, National Meteorological Service of Belize (NMSB) and the National Hydrological Service for climate-risk-informed coastal planning and management.

The workshop is a follow-up to a recent donation of weather equipment valued at US$10,301.33, which included two radar water level sensors, one measurement datalogger, and one control data logger. The equipment will be complemented with the climate database management system (“SURFACE CDMS”) upgrade for the measuring of sea level and other ocean wave parameters to process, store, and disseminate information obtained from these measurements.

All deliverables were made possible through the GCF readiness project entitled, “Enhancing adaptation planning and increasing climate resilience in the coastal zone and fisheries sector of Belize.”

The topics to be covered include:

1.) Training on new features developed for ocean wave data management.

2.) High-frequency measurement ingestion, processing, and archival

3.) Calculation of ocean wave parameters and visualization of ocean wave parameters

4.) Extraction and analysis of ocean wave spectra features

5.) New metadata management features in the “SURFACE CDMS” data inventory

6.) “SURFACE CDMS” maintenance reports

7.) Quality control parameters for range, step, and persistence tests

8.) Operational status monitor of the stations

The NMSB’s climate services provide critical support for managing risks and reducing disasters in climate-sensitive sectors, including agriculture, health, and the blue economy, among others.

