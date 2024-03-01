Coastal Advisory Committee meeting held in San Pedro

The Belize Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute (CZMAI) has been hosting several Coastal Advisory Committee meetings nationwide to receive updates on recommended actions to ensure sustainable use of coastal resources. This initiative is part of the Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) Plan 2016, approved by the Cabinet in 2016, becoming the official framework for the sustainable management of coastal resources in Belize. The updates to the ICZM Plan are to be finalized by November 2025.

On Friday, February 23rd, CZMAI hosted the Coastal Advisory Committee meeting for San Pedro Town. The meeting was held virtually at the San Pedro House of Culture building and allowed interested stakeholders to listen and participate in discussions regarding the next step of the ICZM Plan. “As we advance through Milestone 5 under Belize’s Blue Bond Agreement, which requires the revision of the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Plan (ICZMP), the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute is actively reestablishing its Coastal Advisory Committee. This committee plays a crucial role in facilitating the thorough update of the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Plan,” explained Coastal Planner Chelsea Perera. “By adopting a thorough bottom-up strategy, we are actively engaging community stakeholders in the process of revising the plan. This approach guarantees that the revised plan accurately responds to the current realities and challenges in the coastal zone and aligns with the international best practices and strategic priorities outlined in Belize’s Blue Bond Agreement.”

The purpose of the ICZM Plan is to ensure a balance between conservation ideas and the country’s economic and social needs. CZMAI first began the revision and update cycle for the ICZM Plan in 2020, supported by the Integrated Ridge to Reef Management Project for the Mesoamerican Reef Ecoregion (MAR2R), an initiative led by the Central American Commission for Development and Environment (CCAD). In 2024, CZMAI is re-engaging and reactivating Coastal Advisory Committees to ensure as many stakeholders are engaged and provide input to the production of an updated ICZM Plan. “We encourage the public to connect with us on Instagram and Facebook by following the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute. This will allow them to stay updated on our ongoing and upcoming projects and take advantage of various opportunities.”

There are nine coastal zone planning regions, including Ambergris Caye, Belize City, the South Northern Region, the Northern Region, the Central Region, the South Central Region, Lighthouse Reef Atoll, Caye Caulker, and Turneffe Atoll.

