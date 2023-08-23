Coastal Zone and Fisheries Sector NAP Validation Consultation

Belmopan, August 22, 2023.

The Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation (MBECA), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representation for Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize, and Belize’s National Designated Authority to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), hosted a Validation Consultation for a National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for the Coastal Zone and Fisheries Sector of Belize 2024-2034, in Belize City.

The consultation is a deliverable of the GCF readiness project entitled “Enhancing adaptation planning and increasing climate resilience in the coastal zone and fisheries sector of Belize.” The NAP development employed a participatory approach. In this regard, a study commenced earlier this year, and several consultations were conducted with key stakeholders, who expressed their aspirations and expectations of the NAP in building a more climate-resilient society. The NAP is now open for review, and as part of this process, the validation consultation was held to discuss the overall findings and solicit feedback, which will be used in the report finalization.

The NAP would ensure collaborative efforts to reduce climate risks and vulnerabilities, increase resilience and minimize maladaptation while focusing on both soft and hard adaptation planning. This will increase capacity and resilience to propel transformation and system transitions. The NAP vision is to build a climate-resilient coastal zone and fisheries sector. It consists of 28 adaptation strategies and 15 outcomes under the coastal zone and fisheries sector to reinforce implementation, all towards achieving its vision and goals.

The interventions heavily emphasize locally-led adaptation, ecosystem-based adaptation, nature-based solutions, blue and green growth, and private-sector engagement.

The consultation has brought together key stakeholders, experts, and policymakers from the coastal zone and fisheries sectors.

