Salvadoran Minister of Agriculture Concludes Visit to Belize

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise hosted a delegation from El Salvador from September 25 to 26. The delegation was headed by Óscar Guardado, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of El Salvador.

The purpose of the two-day visit was to explore opportunities for technical cooperation in agriculture and trade between El Salvador and Belize. This cooperation includes knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and joint projects aimed at improving food security and enterprise development in both countries.

The delegation engaged in meetings with Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, and officials from the ministry. These discussions covered topics such as agricultural best practices, research collaboration, and trade relations.

The visit also included a tour of agricultural production areas in the Cayo and Orange Walk districts ─ known for their diverse agricultural activities, including crop cultivation in grains, vegetables and fruit, and livestock farming. The tour included visits to Valley of Peace, TKO Farms, Bel-Car Facility, AyinHa Farms, Golden Products Limited, and Green Hills Farm.

El Salvador is interested in sharing insights in research and crop production of various crops and in importing grains such as white corn and red kidney beans, while Belize has interest in exporting vegetables and fruits such as carrots, onions, pineapples, and citrus.

The visit coincides with El Salvador’s presidency pro tempore of SICA organizations such as the Central American Agricultural Council and the mandate of that country’s government in seeking closer social and economic relations with neighbouring Central American countries.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS