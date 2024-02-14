Belize congratulates El Salvador on peaceful election

Through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Government of Belize officially congratulated the people of El Salvador for the peaceful process of their recent presidential election. The election held on February 4th saw millions of Salvadorans voting in and from outside of El Salvador, including in Belize, where residents with connections with that country also voted.

Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Honourable Francis Fonseca, congratulated Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in his re-election on Monday, February 12th, in the Capital City of Belmopan. Fonseca hosted El Salvador’s Ambassador to Belize, Her Excellency Graciela Perez, at his ministry’s headquarters in the capital city. Fonseca acknowledged the vibrant presence of the Salvadoran diaspora in Belize and encouraged the exchanges in culture, education, trade, health, tourism, security, and agriculture between both countries.

During the presidential elections, the Salvadoran government opened a polling area in Belmopan. Members of the Salvadoran diaspora from across Belize reached this voting area to cast their votes. Some people from San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, with Salvadoran roots, made the trip to the mainland to participate in the electoral event. Some island voters shared that what has happened to El Salvador is unbelievable. They said President Bukele turned the country around and is now one of the safest and most modern in the region.

The results of the elections saw President Bukele re-elected with a commanding mandate of almost 90% of the total votes. Bukele became the first president to be re-elected in over 100 years, as due to the El Salvador Constitution, re-election is constitutionally barred. However, Bukele secured permission from the Supreme Court ruling to seek re-election. According to reports, this was also due to Bukele’s approval ratings being above 80% in many polls because of his work in reducing crime, cracking down on gangs, and improving the national economy.

Bukele’s resounding victory will see him as head of the country for another five years alongside his Vice President Felix Ulloa. Bukele will officially take office for his second term in June of this year.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS