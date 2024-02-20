MFAFT Welcomes US Visit on Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation

Press Release – Belmopan, February 13, 2024 – H.E. Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, welcomed Ambassador Jessye Lapenn, Senior Coordinator for the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation (PAC), during a notable visit to Belize organised by the Embassy of the United States. Ambassador Lapenn delved into discussions concerning the commitments delineated in the PAC Declaration, to which Belize became a signatory on January 30.

Belize stands among nearly 40 coastal countries bordering the Atlantic Ocean across Africa, Europe, North America, and South America, all dedicated to advancing the interconnected objectives of fostering a peaceful, stable, prosperous, open, safe, and cooperative Atlantic region. Additionally, these nations are committed to conserving the Atlantic Ocean as a healthy, sustainable, and resilient resource for future generations.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO in the Ministry of Economic Development; Kennedy Carrillo, CEO in the Ministry of the Blue Economy and Civil Aviation; Beverly Wade, Director of the Blue Bond and Finance Permanence Unit; and senior officials from the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management, and the Fisheries Department.

