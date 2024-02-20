Government of Belize – United Nations Joint National Steering Committee Meeting

Press Release – February 19, 2024 -The Government of Belize and the United Nations held the Third Joint National Steering Committee Meeting for the United Nations Multi-Country Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNMSDCF) 2022-2026, co-chaired by H.E. Amalia Mai, CEO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Mr. Raul Salazar, United Nations Resident Coordinator for Belize.

The Steering Committee reviewed progress achieved under the UNMSDCF in 2023 and anticipated priorities for the upcoming two-year Country Implementation Plan (CIP) 2024-2025. The UN presented a progress update based on the Common Country Analysis, which assessed Belize’s key challenges to development in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Out of the 17 Goals, Belize is on track to achieving four and encountering challenges to varying degrees with the remaining goals.

The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management also presented on Belize’s Voluntary National Review (VNR) 2024 Action Plan in preparation for the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in July. The meeting provided for effective engagement and dialogue between the ministries and the various institutions within the UN System to address the needs and circumstances of Belize.

