Good Governance Unit Hosts Anti-Corruption Declaration & Awards Ceremony

The Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform, and Religious Affairs, through the Good Governance Unit, held its Anti-Corruption Declaration and Awards Ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Auditorium in Belmopan.

The event served as a pivotal platform for government, and stakeholder institutions/organizations to publicly affirm their commitment to promote and uphold ethical standards and combat corruption. This initiative underscored the joint effort between governmental and non-governmental agencies to proactively champion good governance practices while simultaneously implementing anti-corruption measures aimed at eradicating corrupt practices within all sectors of our society.

The ceremony included the endorsement of an Anti-Corruption Declaration that calls everyone to specific actions to promote a robust good governance agenda. Additionally, it recognizes and celebrates the outstanding participation of individuals and organizations who contributed to the orientations, discussions and resolutions to advance the anti-corruption agenda. Furthermore, the ceremony showcased the creative talents of our nation’s youth through the presentation of prizes for successful entries in the Poster, Essays, and Canvas Art competitions. These entries serve as poignant reflections of the concerns and aspirations of young people regarding the presence and impact of corruption in our society and the work needed to eradicate this scourge that diminishes our ability to better provide for the healthcare, education and economic opportunities to all Belizeans.

Participation in this anti-corruption initiative was not only welcomed but was also encouraged and celebrated, as it represented a significant step forward in our collective pursuit of a corruption-free society. Together with the Government of Belize, citizens can foster an environment that upholds integrity, transparency, and accountability at all levels of governance.

The Ministry of Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs’ Good Governance Unit welcomes all partners in the pursuit of a better and more participatory democracy where good governance ensures a more socially just people.

