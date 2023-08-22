Country Visit for Review of UNCAC Implementation Opens in Belize

Belmopan, August 21, 2023.

The highly anticipated country visit for the review of Belize’s implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) commenced in Belmopan, marking a significant step towards reinforcing transparency and accountability within the nation’s governance system.

The event, hosted by the Government of Belize, welcomed distinguished speakers and participants, all committed to promoting the ideals of good governance and combatting corruption. The morning session saw a diverse lineup of speakers offering insights into various aspects of the UNCAC review process.

In his remarks, Rolando Zetina, CEO in the Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs, expressed Belize’s commitment to fighting corruption and fostering transparency. He emphasized the importance of international cooperation in the battle against corruption and highlighted the government’s dedication to aligning its policies with UNCAC standards.

Ms. Tanja Santucci, a respected international expert on anti-corruption measures and the UNCAC review process, provided a comprehensive overview of the review’s scope and methodology. She shared insights into the assessment criteria and highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling corruption. Her presentation shed light on the significance of these reviews for Belize’s continuous improvement in its anti-corruption endeavours.

Mr. Cesar Ross, Director of the Good Governance Unit, highlighted the pivotal role this unit plays in creating a more accountable, just, and equitable society. Ross underscored Belize’s strides in strengthening its institutions and mechanisms to ensure that corruption is dealt with effectively.

The event was attended by key stakeholders from governmental bodies, civil society organizations, and international partners.

The country visit for the review of Belize’s implementation of the UNCAC is a testament to the nation’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability. The dialogue and insights shared during this event are expected to shape Belize’s anti-corruption strategies for years to come.

