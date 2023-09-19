Prime Minister Briceño Participates in High-Level Events at 2023 SDG Summit

On September 18, 2023, Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño participated in a High-Level Ocean Meeting and Leaders’ Dialogue at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, as a part of the 2023 SDG Summit.

The High-Level Ocean Meeting was hosted by the United Nations Global Compact Ocean Stewardship Coalition. The session brings together government representatives, heads of UN agencies, academia, and the private sector in an effort to strengthen cooperation among these parties, who work together to find solutions to ocean-related industries.

Prime Minister Briceño delivered remarks at the event along with Hon. Walter H. Roban, Deputy Premier of Bermuda; Sarah El Haïry, French Secretary of State for Biodiversity; and John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. The session also included panel discussions on how key ocean industries can contribute to sustainable global economic growth and prosperity while combating global warming and protecting marine ecosystems and biodiversity.

In his remarks focused on “A People-Centric Agenda for Financing Ocean Conservation,” the Prime Minister said, “The core of our conservation commitment is to deliver outcomes that benefit the Belizean people and planet through building a nature-positive economy.” He emphasized this stating that, “The ocean is central to Belize’s future. It feeds our people, it creates jobs, it protects our infrastructure, and it brings visitors to our beautiful country.”

The remarks also put a spotlight on Belize’s efforts in ocean conservation including the Blue Bond and the Resilient Bold Belize, another innovative conservation finance model being championed by the Government of Belize.

Prime Minister Briceño also participated in the second of six Leaders’ Dialogues, namely “Building Resilience and Leaving No One Behind.” During his presentation, he noted the government’s commitment to redoubling actions to “build resilience and ensure everybody wins,” focusing on key areas of energy, biodiversity, education, social protection, food systems, and digitalization.

The 2023 SDG Summit marks the half-way point deadline to achieving the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Read the Prime Minister’s remarks at the links below.

