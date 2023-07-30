Government of Belize, SIB, and UNICEF Host Data Needs Assessment Workshop for Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey

The Government of Belize, the Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB), and UNICEF hosted a Data Needs Assessment Workshop on July 27 and 28 to facilitate information-gathering for the seventh round of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS7).

The workshop convened key actors across government and partner agencies to identify specific data requirements, objectives, and constraints, ensuring that the survey design of the MICS7 is tailored to meet its intended goals. This approach enhances the overall effectiveness of the survey and will enable the MICS7 to yield high-quality data that will contribute meaningfully to evidence-based decision-making.

The MICS has served as an important source of data for Belize on child-related indicators since 2006 and has also provided key empirical support to many of Belize’s national agendas, such as the Medium-Term Development Strategy, the Children’s Agenda 2017-2030, and the Voluntary National Report.

The MICS7 will utilize new modules and add new indicators, which will expand Belize’s data results and capacities. SIB will disseminate preliminary findings in October 2024 in collaboration with UNICEF, key ministries, and other United Nations agencies.

