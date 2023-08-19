Belize Reaffirms Commitment to 2030 Agenda with National SDG Partnership Dialogue

San Ignacio, August 17, 2023.

The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management successfully convened the National Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Partnership Dialogue, a synergistic event organized by the Sustainable Development Unit in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economic Development, and the United Nations (UN) in Belize.

The SDG Partnership Dialogue brought together prominent leaders, experts, stakeholders, and representatives from government ministries and agencies, the UN System, international financial institutions, civil society, academia, and the private sector. The dialogue served as a platform to strengthen and amplify multi-stakeholder and multi-sector engagement; promote a common understanding of the added value of partnerships to accelerate the SDGs, share experiences, success stories, and best practices of existing partnerships; launch new partnerships and explore how the Government of Belize and the UN Development System can create the enabling conditions that support collaboration for the country’s sustainable development.

Hon. Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management, reminded participants that the SDG Dialogue is a “pivotal moment in our shared commitment to shaping a better future for our planet and its inhabitants. This dialogue is not just a meeting of actors in development; it’s a convergence of hope, innovation, and collective responsibilities. It is a testament to our country’s recognition that the challenges we face are interconnected and require a united effort.”

It is with this in mind that the Government of Belize took bold steps to integrate the principles of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and the SDGs into its National Long- and Medium-Term Development strategies, including the current Plan Belize Medium-Term Development Strategy 2022-2026.

The inputs and takeaways from the dialogue aim to inform and enrich Belize’s national commitments to be made at the 2023 SDG Summit during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, scheduled for September 18-19, 2023, in New York. The results of the dialogue are also a part of a wider national process, being a key input for the 2024 Voluntary National Review on the SDGs that the Government of Belize aims to advance.

During the dialogue, Raul Salazar, UN Resident Coordinator for Belize, underscored the significance of the 2023 SDG Summit as an opportunity to “respond to compounded crises including climate disasters, economic downturns, and cascading poverty in a post-COVID era. It is a moment to take urgent action and recommit to leaving no one behind through future-oriented commitments and an ambitious global political declaration. Failing to do so could lead to a collective setback felt worldwide, with developing nations and the most vulnerable bearing the brunt of the burden. This highlights the pivotal role of Belize’s partnership dialogue in renewing its promise to the 2030 Agenda and enriching its national commitments grounded in a whole of society approach.”

The dialogue highlighted the significance of cross-sectoral engagement around people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnerships toward creating holistic and transformative solutions. It also emphasized the importance of proactive collaboration, fostering innovation and research to develop sustainable practices, technologies, and solutions that can drive transformative change.

The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Disaster Risk Management expresses its gratitude to all participants and partners for their active engagement and valuable contributions to this dialogue around the SDGs.

