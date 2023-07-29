Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai Attends IICA Meetings in Costa Rica

Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, was in San José, Costa Rica, attending the meeting of Ministers of Agriculture of Latin America and the Caribbean and the Forty-third Regular Meeting of the Inter-American Institute on Cooperation in Agriculture (IICA) Executive Committee at the IICA Headquarters, from July 18 to 20.

Minister Mai is participating in discussions highlighting the importance of international cooperation in ensuring collective action and promoting an alliance that will prepare agriculture in the Americas to overcome crises and challenges that threaten global food security. Discussions are also focused on the advances toward a continental alliance for food security and sustainable development, given the importance of the region as a major global food supplier and as a powerhouse in biodiversity.

During the IICA Executive Committee meeting, Indar Weir, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of Barbados, was elected as the new chair of the committee. The IICA Executive Committee comprises 12 member states serving a two-year term.

Present at the meetings were Manuel Otero, Director General of IICA, ministers of Agriculture from Latin America and the Caribbean, senior officials from South America, the United States, Canada, Spain, Germany, Turkey, and the European Union, as well as representatives from various international organizations.

Minister Mai returned to Belize on July 22.

