Ministry of Agriculture and Taiwan ICDF Organize Sheep Management & Lamb Culinary Workshop in Corozal

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise (MAFSE), in collaboration with the Taiwan ICDF Breeding Sheep and Goat Production and Guidance System Enhancement Project (Sheep Project Phase II), held a Sheep Management & Lamb Culinary workshop at Paraiso Village in the Corozal District on June 7, 2023.

Twenty-five sheep and goat farmers, butchers and restaurateurs from the Corozal District participated in the workshop. Mr. Andrew Mejia and Mr. Frank Padron, agriculture officers, presented on topics including a sheep traceability system and lamb culinary skills. Mr. Eason Huang, Taiwan ICDF Project Specialist; Mr. Ken Wu and Mr. Jimmy Hsu, assistant technicians; and Mr. Istvan Metzger, the project’s field manager, presented on topics including: i) animal nutrition, ii) animal health, iii) animal selection, and iv) silage preparation.

During the afternoon session, the instructors demonstrated practical skills of sheep management including i) Famacha system demonstration, ii) sheep selection exercise, and iii) body condition score practice.

The workshop is another commitment of the Sheep Project Phase II to help local farmers in Belize. The governments of Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan) are committed to working together to support Belizean farmers and strengthen the sheep and goat industry. The theoretical and practical training and educational outreach will further help to advance the welfare of Belizeans.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS