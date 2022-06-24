Ministry of Agriculture and Taiwan ICDF Organize Sheep Management Workshop in Stann Creek

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, in collaboration with the Taiwan ICDF Breeding Sheep and Goat Production and Guidance System Enhancement Project (Sheep Project Phase II), held a sheep management workshop at the Fresh Water Creek farms in the Stann Creek District on June 22, 2022.

Fifteen sheep and goat farmers from around the Stann Creek District participated in the workshop, where Mr. Andrew Mejia and Mr. Edgar Tuyud, specialists from the Ministry of Agriculture, presented on topics including introduction of sheep project, sheep health management and the sheep traceability system. Additionally, Mr. Eason Huang, Taiwan ICDF specialist, and Mr. Istvan Metzger, Project Field Manager, presented on sheep nutrition, pasture establishment and supplemental feeding.

Staff of Freshwater Creek Farms Limited demonstrated their daily sheep management activities, which fulfills the objective of the project that involves farmers teaching farmers. It included demonstrations on sheep feeding, sheep breeds, and vitamin application.

The Sheep and Goat Project includes a budget of US$3 million for the four-year implementation of Phase II, signed by the governments of Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan) in March 2020. The project’s objectives include assisting Belizean farmers in improving the quality of sheep and goats, promoting the domestic consumption of sheep and goat products and regional exportation of these products, and strengthening the sheep and goat traceability system to improve value chain efficiencies in Belize.

