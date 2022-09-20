Ministry of Agriculture and Taiwan ICDF Organize Lamb and Mutton Culinary Craft Workshop

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, in collaboration with the Taiwan ICDF Breeding Sheep and Goat Production and Guidance System Enhancement Project (Sheep Project Phase II), held a Lamb and Mutton Culinary Craft Workshop at the Food Processing Facility in Central Farm, Cayo District, on September 15, 2022.

Seed instructors and sheep farmers were trained in the culinary skills of lamb and mutton to increase consumers’ interest in consuming lamb and mutton products in Belize. The training included sessions on ingredient identification and preparation, the cooking process of stew lamb, lamb chop suey and barbecue lamb. The session was facilitated by Frank Padron, extension officer at the Ministry of Agriculture.

The 15 participants, comprising five extension officers (Livestock), four employees from Food Processing Unit and six sheep and goat farmers, were successfully trained in this workshop. It is expected that the extension officers will train sheep and goat farmers in their respective districts by transferring knowledge and technical skills.

The Governments of Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan) are committed to working together to support Belizean farmers and strengthen the sheep and goat industry within the country.

