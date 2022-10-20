Ministry of Agriculture Receives Nucleic Acid Analyzer

On October 20, 2022, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise received a donation of a POCKIT Central Nucleic Acid Analyzer Machine. The machine was donated by GeneReach Biotechnology Corporation, a Taiwanese company dedicated to bringing innovation to global health management.

Valued at US$25,000, the machine will be used mainly for the detection of animal diseases such as African Swine Fever and will be housed at the Belize Agricultural Health Authority (BAHA) lab.

Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, and Mrs. Zoё Roberson-Zetina, Managing Director of BAHA, received the donation from H.E. David Kuan-Chou Chien, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize. Both Minister Mai and Ambassador Chien reiterated the expressions of the close friendship between Taiwan and Belize. Minister Mai thanked the ambassador on behalf of the Belizean people, especially from the agriculture sector, for the donation which will help tremendously with the detection and analysis of pests and diseases threatening Belize.

