Sembrando Vida Project Kickoff in Orange Walk District

The pilot stage of registration of the Sembrando Vida project took place on August 24 and 25, 2022, in Orange Walk District. Some 186 farmers registered in this phase of the project, which is undertaken by the Mexican Government through the Mexican International Cooperation Agency for Development (AMEXCID), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise.

The Sembrando Vida project offers support to rural farmers throughout Belize. The program, which aims to assist farmers from vulnerable areas of the country to produce their own food, sell any surplus and become self-sustaining, will benefit around 2,000 farmers by providing economic assistance, tools, seeds, fertilizer and technical assistance. Under the project, extension officers will be hired to work with beneficiary farmers and offer assistance with crops, planting, biofertilizer production, and bio-forestry. The registration pilot phase will continue until later in the year to include the other districts.

Belize’s participation in Sembrando Vida is a part of the commitment made by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his recent visit to Belize. The project is also being administered in other Central American countries including El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

