Sustainable Fisheries, Technology and Value Chain Consultations for Belize

The Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation (MBECA) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative for Jamaica, The Bahamas, Belize, and Belize’s National Designated Authority to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), has organized three Sustainable Fisheries, Technology and Value Chain Consultations for the coastal zone and fisheries sector of Belize.

The consultations are a deliverable of the GCF readiness project entitled, Enhancing Adaptation Planning and Increasing Climate Resilience in Belize’s Coastal Zone and Fisheries Sector. They will take place in Caye Caulker Village on August 26, 2022, in Dangriga Town on August 31, 2022, and in Belize City on September 5, 2022.

The goals are to provide an overview of the three leading value chains relevant to the country under the scope of the assessment. They are the queen conch (Lobatus gigas), spiny lobster (Panulirus argus), and fin fish, with a significant focus on four species of snappers (lane, yellowtail, and yellow eye and red). Using the classic value chain analysis approach, selected assessment tools will be adopted to capture as much essential information and interactions as possible, based on individual opinions on Belize’s efficiency, suitability, and applicability levels in various fishing practices and technologies.

The objectives include:

1. To take stock of the sustainable fish value chain for priority fish species.

2. Identify sustainable fishing operations, practices, and technologies through stakeholder and community consultation.

3. Identify the root causes and barriers hindering the adaptation of sustainable fishing practices and the development, deployment, and diffusion of priority fishing technologies.

4. Develop a sustainable fisheries practices and technology handbook.

