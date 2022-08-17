Ministry of Agriculture and Taiwan ICDF Organize Sheep and Goat Slaughtering and Nutrition Management Workshop

In an effort to drive the Belizean sheep and goat industry forward, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise (MAFSE) in collaboration with the Taiwan ICDF Breeding Sheep and Goat Production and Guidance System Enhancement Project (Sheep Project Phase II), hosted a Sheep and Goat Slaughtering and Nutrition Management Workshop at the Drift Inn & Aguada Hotel in Santa Elena, Cayo District from August 15 to 17, 2022.

The aim of the workshop is to train seed instructors in sheep and goat nutrition feeding management and slaughtering techniques to add value to local lamb and mutton while improving the productivity of the national sheep and goat industry in Belize. The workshop is being facilitated by three experts from the University of San Carlos in Guatemala, who have more than 20 years of experience in sheep and goat nutrition and slaughtering techniques. The training includes sessions on nutrition management, proper slaughterhouse hygiene practices, animal welfare and meat cuts processing, as well as demonstrations and practices in slaughtering and carcass production.

Twenty-five participants, which include six extension officers (livestock) from MAFSE, two BAHA representatives, a BLPA representative, a lecturer from the University of Belize, and 15 sheep and goat farmers, are attending the workshop. It is expected that the MAFSE extension officers will help train sheep and goat farmers in their respective districts through the transfer of knowledge and technical skills.

The Governments of Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan) are committed to working together to support Belizean farmers and strengthen the sheep and goat industry within the country. Through the Sheep and Goat Project, the theoretical and practical training and educational outreach will further help to advance the welfare of Belizeans.

