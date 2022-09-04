MED and Taiwanese Embassy Discuss Collaboration under IF Lab Project

On August 29, 2022, Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO for the Ministry of Economic Development, met with H.E. David Kuan-Chou Chien, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), to discuss potential projects for Belize under the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund’s (TaiwanICDF) Impact Frontier Lab Project (IF Lab).

The meeting was jointly attended by Mr. Carlos Pol, Director of the Climate Finance Unit in the Ministry of Economic Development; Professor Lien-Wen Liang, TaiwanICDF Board Member; Mr. Stan Ma, Senior Manager of Hyweb Technology in Taiwan; staff of the Taiwan Embassy and the Taiwan Technical Mission in Belize.

The IF Lab was initiated in 2021, emphasizing the importance of people-centered international aid and partnership for progress, innovation and sustainable development. Both Belize and Taiwan expressed interest to collaborate in the areas of research and development, science and technology and value-added products that are aligned with the Government of Belize’s Medium-Term Development Strategy.

The Government of Belize looks forward to the continued partnership with the Taiwan Embassy and the Taiwan Technical Mission in Belize as all sides exchanged the importance of bilateral cooperation in enhancing the welfare of Belizean people.

