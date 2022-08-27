GOB Receives Third Disbursement of the 2022 Bilateral Cooperation Grant

On August 22, 2022, Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment, received a grant from H. E. David Kuan-Chou Chien, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), in the amount of US$750,000. This represents the third disbursement under the 2022 Bilateral Cooperation Program between Belize and Taiwan.

The generous financial support received from the Taiwanese Government through this grant program will support several initiatives aimed at attaining sustainable development goals and will see the upliftment of the people of Belize.

This disbursement will go towards procuring a new well rig for the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government to enable the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Unit to continue to effectively and efficiently carry out its mandate of drilling water wells for villages countrywide that do not have a water system in place. The new well rig will provide needed water access for 22 additional rural communities and will allow for the effective maintenance of the 108 rural water systems currently in place, which are crucial for improving the quality of life of the residents of villages.

