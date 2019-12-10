The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Continues to Contribute to the Infrastructure Development of Belize

Belmopan. December 6, 2019. Today in Belize City, H.E. Remus Li-Kuo Chen, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize, presented a bilateral cooperation grant to the Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Economic Development of Belize.

The grant from the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize is for the year 2019 under the Bilateral Cooperation Program between the two countries. The purpose of the grant is to help the overall development of Belize, particularly in the development of its transportation infrastructure.

The Government of Belize will use the funds to cover a part of the expenditures on key infrastructure projects, including the rehabilitation of the Hummingbird Highway.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS