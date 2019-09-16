New Postal Stamps Commemorate Belize-Taiwan Diplomatic Relations

The Belize Postal Service released a new set of postage stamps today, September 12, 2019. The stamps commemorate the 30 years of diplomatic relations and friendship shared between Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

This new set of postage stamps is comprised of a 25¢ stamp, a $1.00 stamp, and a $5.00 stamp. The set also includes a souvenir sheet valued at $6.00 and a first-day cover valued at $4.25.

These stamps depict important symbols of the two countries. The 25¢ stamp depicts the flags of Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan), the $1.00 stamp depicts the Belize Blue Hole and the Jade Mountain of Taiwan, and the $5.00 stamp depicts the national bird of Belize, the Keel-Billed Toucan and the national bird of the Republic of China (Taiwan), the Taiwan Blue Magpie. The souvenir sheet is a combination of the $1.00 and $5.00 stamps on a specially designed sheet.

The layout of the stamps was done by Casco Studio, while the printing was done by Lowe Martin Security Printing, both from the United Kingdom. Stamps, souvenir sheet, and first-day cover go on sale effective today and are available at all post office counters countrywide.

