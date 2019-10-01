Government of Belize Establishes Diplomatic Relations with the Republic of Serbia

Belmopan. October 1, 2019. The Governments of Belize and the Republic of Serbia have established diplomatic relations at the ministerial level. The signing took place in New York on September 24, 2019.

Signing on behalf of the Government of Belize was Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Wilfred Elrington, and on behalf Serbia was H.E. Ivica Dacic, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia. Accompanying Minister Elrington was Mr. Patrick Andrews, Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Ayesha Borland, Director of International Affairs (Policy); and Mrs. Orla Kantun-Coleman, Director of International Affairs (Cooperation).

The establishment of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Serbia is yet another step towards attaining the Government’s goal of broadening Belize’s diplomatic reach and identifying potential markets with non-traditional trading partners.

Both countries confirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of consolidating international peace and security.

