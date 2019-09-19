Credentials presented to the Governor General of Belize

Belmopan. September 18, 2019. September 18th, two ambassadors and a high commissioner presented their credentials to the Governor General H.E. Sir Colville Young at the Belize House in Belmopan.

H.E. Mr. Yang Hyung II, Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea; H.E. Mr. Cosmas Cheppy Tripraksoso Wartono, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia; and H.E. Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula, SC, High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia to Belize; all presented their letters of credence to the Governor General.

They each expressed on behalf of their respective countries well wishes to Belize on the 38th anniversary of the country’s independence. They each conveyed their countries’ intentions to continue to strengthen diplomatic relations with Belize.

The Governor General graciously welcomed the ambassadors and the high commissioner and offered his best regards to them during their tenure in Belize.

