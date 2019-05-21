Presentation of Credentials

Belmopan. May 20, 2019. Three ambassadors and a high commissioner accredited to Belize presented their letters of credence to the Governor General of Belize H.E. Sir Colville Young this morning at the Belize House.

H.E. Mr. Marino Berigüete, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic; H.E. Mr. Anders Kompass, Ambassador of Sweden; H.E. Mr. Jason Hall, High Commissioner of Jamaica; and H.E. Mr. Jean-Franҫois Charpentier, Ambassador of France, all expressed their honour to be representing their respective countries in Belize.

The diplomats each shared that their countries are committed to ensuring continued diplomatic relations with Belize. The Governor General warmly welcomed each of the diplomats and expressed that Belize shares their same interests in diplomatic relations and cooperation.

