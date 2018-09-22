Presentation of Credentials to the Governor General of Belize

Belmopan. September 18, 2018. Three ambassadors presented their Letters of Credence on September 18th, to the Governor General of Belize, H.E. Sir Colville Young, at the Belize House in Belmopan.

In their address to the Governor General, H.E. Mr. Eric Mayoraz, Ambassador of Switzerland; H.E. Mr. José Renato Sepúlveda Nebel, Ambassador of Chile; and H.E. Mrs. Ana Elena Moser Cazar, Ambassador of Ecuador, conveyed greetings from their respective countries and their pleasure in being in Belize to celebrate the nation’s independence.

They also expressed their countries’ interest in continuing to strengthen diplomatic relationships with Belize.

The Governor General graciously welcomed the ambassadors and stated that he is pleased to have them in Belize at this very important time. He wished them a pleasant stay in the country and shared his hope that their countries continue to enjoy a strong relationship with Belize.

