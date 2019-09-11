Taiwan Supports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belize through the Institutional Strengthening of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Central American Countries

Belmopan. September 9, 2019. This morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received support from the Republic of China (Taiwan) through the Institutional Strengthening of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Central American Countries. Taiwan has provided support to SICA member states under this program over the last decade.

Through this project, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeks to upgrade its I.T. equipment by replacing its current computers with new and modern ones; procuring additional ancillary office equipment; and renovating the existing office space in the Permanent Mission of Belize in New York.

The sponsorship was presented by His Excellency Remus Li-Kuo Chen, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Honorable Wilfred Elrington, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belize at the Laing Building in Belize City.

In his remarks, Minister Elrington conveyed the Government of Belize’s gratitude for the support from the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan) established diplomatic relations 30 years ago. Taiwan remains a committed and consistent partner to Belize’s development.

