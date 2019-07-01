Ministry of Foreign Affairs Receives Support from Taiwan to Build Capacity in International Boundary Disputes

Belmopan. June 28, 2019. The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has provided support to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to strengthen the Ministry’s human resources in International Boundary Disputes. This contribution will be used to finance the attendance of two Ministry officials at Durham University’s IBRU Centre for Borders Research Professional Training Workshop: “Resolving International Boundaries Disputes”, to be held from 8th to 10th July 2019 in Paris, France.

Ambassador Patrick Andrews, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received the contribution on behalf of the Ministry from H.E. Remus Li-Kuo Chen, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), on Tuesday, 25th June 2019 at the Laing Building in Belize City.

Belize and Taiwan have enjoyed 30 years of diplomatic relations and will continue to foster strong and cordial ties in political, economic, and social development at all levels of government for all Belizeans.

