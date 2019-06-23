Letter of Intent Signed between Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan) for Cooperation in Tourism

As a part of the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan), the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation of Belize and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications of the Republic of China (Taiwan) signed a Letter of Intent on a framework for tourism cooperation. The signing took place in Belize City on June 19, 2019.

The Letter of Intent is a first step towards bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism to further strengthen communication and collaboration between both countries, promote information sharing and knowledge transfer, and support professional expert exchanges and capacity building programs.

The delegations held a brief bilateral meeting prior to the signing event to discuss areas of cooperation aimed at promoting the responsible and sustainable development of Tourism and Aviation in both countries.

Minister Heredia commented: “As we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations with Taiwan this year, it gives us great pleasure to serve as host to this event which marks a historic milestone in our countries’ relationship. With the signing of this Letter of Intent, we look forward to seeing this partnership program between our two countries evolve into a meaningful platform to advance our sustainable tourism agenda.”

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation and the Belize Tourism Board remain committed to continuing to foster friendly relations and mutual cooperation between Belize and other nations in the travel and tourism sectors.

The Taiwanese delegation, led by the Minister of Transportation and Communications, Dr. Lin Chia-Lung, included representatives from the Department of Navigation and Aviation, the Tourism Bureau, Chunghwa Post Co. Ltd., Taoyuan International Airport Corporation, the Taipei Economics and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Belize. The Belize delegation was headed by Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Hon. Manuel Heredia and included representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Belize Tourism Board, the Belize Airports Authority, the Border Management Agency, and the Department of Civil Aviation.

