Taiwanese Diplomatic delegation pays a visit to San Pedro Town

As part of the activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between Belize and Taiwan, a group of Taiwanese officials visited San Pedro Town on Friday, June 21st. A brief ceremony was held for them by The San Pedro Town Council at Elvi’s Kitchen Restaurant.

The ceremony began shortly after 10AM, with the singing of Taiwan National Anthem, followed by Belize’s National Anthem. Mayor Daniel Guerrero then shared a few words, promising to continue to work with Remus L-Kou Chen, the Ambassador of Taiwan to Belize, to strengthen the relationship between Taiwan and Ambergris Caye. Chen then took the podium to share a few words. The ceremony culminated with an exchange of gifts, followed by a delicious lunch at Elvi’s Kitchen. The Taiwan officials further enjoyed a tour through San Pedro Town and even had the chance to visit Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Shark Ray Alley, and Belize’s Great Barrier Reef.

Since 1989, Belize and Taiwan have enjoyed a bilateral relationship. This exchange agreement between the two countries gives each party-favored trade status, about certain goods obtained from the signatories. The agreement further sets purchase guarantees, removes tariffs and other trade barriers. Both countries have cooperation in areas such as education, agriculture, climate change resilience, infrastructural development, as well as culture. Taiwan’s presence is well-known in Belize, as they have helped the country in many areas, providing scholarships, grants, sponsorship, and donations, among many other things.

