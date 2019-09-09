National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) Welcomes Sponsorship from Taiwan for National September Celebrations

The National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) is pleased to announce that as the main coordinating body for the National September Celebrations, it welcomes the generous sponsorship from the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The ceremony took place at the NICH Headquarters on September 6th, 2019. On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Ambassador Remus Li-Kuo Chen extended congratulations to and reaffirmed Taiwan’s unwavering bond with the people and government of Belize. Ambassador Chen’s message was delivered through Ms. Sapna Budhrani, President of the NICH and Co-Chairperson of the National Celebrations Committee, on the happy occasion of the 38th Independence Day celebrations of Belize.

Belize and Taiwan are currently celebrating their 30th year of close diplomatic ties. NICH and the National Celebrations Committee wish to thank Taiwan for being one of the most consistent major contributors to Belize’s national September celebrations, which will not only help support many cultural events and activities throughout Belize, but also enable more Belizean people to appreciate and support the enduring Belize-Taiwan friendship for many years to come.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS