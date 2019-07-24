BTB hosts 5th Consecutive Digital Marketing Summit

For the fifth year in a row, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) hosted its annual Digital Marketing Summit. Friday, July 19th saw stakeholders, and interested individuals convene at the Western Biltmore Plaza Hotel in Belize City for a day of learning. The BTB had lined up a variety of marketing experts to share their knowledge and comprehension on the latest digital/social media developments while advising on the best ways to adapt to improve their businesses’ online presence.

A total of 13 presenters, both local and international, headlined the summit. Representatives from Google, Expedia, Bootcamp Digital, Meltwater, Lw/ND Media, Yello Media Group, ICF Next, DIGI, Copa Airlines, KFS Media, Tropic Air, and Matchcraft shared a wealth of information to an eager audience. This year's Keynote Speaker was Allison Chaney from Bootcamp Digital, a leading provider of social media and internet marketing consulting, training, workshops, seminars and speaking. 2019 saw the digital summit offered into four panels: Social Media, Brand Strategy, Digital Marketing, and Influencer Marketing. Also new to the summit was the workshop segment that gave participants a hands-on experience led by the experts.

One such fun workshop, led by Kristen Fuhrmann Simmons, included the use of Instagram Live and video. By planning and preparing, businesses and social media marketers/influencers can capture and keep the interest of an audience when presenting an idea or sharing a particularly exciting Belize adventure.

Participants were able to strategize the best way to position a business online – whether via Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, Facebook, Google/YouTube or a combination of all - they learned ways to make the internet and digital marketing work for them. From the smallest of businesses to larger corporations, the digital age is necessary to tap into a market that is ever online.

The BTB hosts the annual summit to allow local tourism stakeholders and marketers to learn and raise the relevant questions surrounding the use of digital media as a viable marketing tool for their businesses. Describing the Digital Marketing Summit as “a hub of inspiration and insights involving some of the world's top professional marketers,” the BTB hopes to achieve its goal in providing another valuable resource to its stakeholders.

