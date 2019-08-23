BTB encourages local tourism via the Belizean Traveller campaign

To encourage domestic tourism in the country, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), for the fourth consecutive time, launched its ‘Belizean Traveller' campaign on Thursday, August 15th in Belize City. The project is a joint venture with the Belize Hotel Association (BHA), and aims to allow Belizeans to be tourists in their country via attractive discounts at top hotels. The initiative also seeks to highlight what Belize has to offer as a tourism destination to locals. To make the idea even better, this year BTB is giving away a $4,000 vacation package via a video competition on the subject ‘What would be your ideal vacation as a Belizean Traveller.’ Interested persons simply need to submit to BTB a 45-second video explaining their ideal vacation as a Belizean traveller.

The campaign runs through October, when the winner of the video competition will also be announced. According to Jocelle Stephen, Marketing and Industry Relations Manager at BTB, the video submissions that meet their criteria will then be uploaded to their facebook page Belizean Traveller. “Once your video is uploaded, you will be notified by email,” she said. “The video with the most likes and shares by the end of October will be the winner.” The winner will have the option to decide where in Belize they want to go, as long as it falls within the $4,000 budget range.

Stephen added that Belize is a desirable place to visit, and undoubtedly an attraction. “Belize is our backyard, as citizens and residents, we are privileged to live where thousands vacation,” she said. “The value of both international and domestic tourism cannot be underestimated,” Stephen stated that domestic tourism is crucial to stabilize the seasonal flow of tourism in Belize. The BTB is also focusing the campaign under three main themes: Friends, Family and Couples. These themes were showcased via three videos at the launch, showing what family, friends and the romantic couple do on a vacation.

BHA’s Marketing Director, Ilecha Flowers said that their mission is to promote sustainable tourism in Belize. “We represent over 100 members who are excited to participate in this campaign,” said Flowers. “Our members have offered amazing discounts not only on accommodations but also on signature tours, allowing Belizeans to explore their beautiful country.”

The campaign also counts with the presence of performing artist Marlyn Vansen, who has been chosen as a social media influencer. She will be visiting many attractions around the country on behalf of BTB, while encouraging Belizeans to travel around and get to know their country better “I am going to be travelling and documenting my visits through pictures and videos,” said Vansen. She invited everyone to follow her on her social media accounts for updates on her travels around the country.

To find out more about the campaign and how to submit a video for the competition visit BTB's BelizeanTraveller Facebook Page www.facebook.com/belizeantraveller/.

