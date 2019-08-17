The BTB and BHA award scholarships to ten outstanding Belizean students

Ten outstanding Belizean students received scholarship awards from the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) and the Belize Hotel Association (BHA) during a joint award ceremony held at the Biltmore Plaza Hotel in Belize City on Wednesday, August 14th. This year’s BTB scholarship recipients include Glenroy Godwin, Fermin Espinoza, Adali Espinoza and San Pedro’s Roney Espinoza, who will pursue their Bachelor’s Degrees at the University of Belize and Hugh Rodney Hulse who will pursue a Culinary Degree at Stratford University in the United States of America.

This year’s Jean Shaw Scholarship award went to San Pedro’s Jennifer Araceli Padilla, who will pursue a Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Belize. The Jean Shaw Tourism Scholarship was established in memory of the late Jean Ursilla Shaw, a renowned tourism pioneer who played an integral part in the development of Belize’s tourism industry in her lifetime. The scholarship was established by the BTB to support the development of qualified Belizean females pursuing a career in tourism. This scholarship covers tuition, books, and fees. “I applied because I really needed the help. As you guys know, studying for Bachelors is really expensive so I really needed the financial help so that I can pursue my studies in tourism. Thanks to Tourism, Belize is where we at right now, because as Mr. Heredia said, we get 40% of our income from tourism and I believe it is very important,” said Padilla (Excerpted from Channel5Belize.com).

In congratulating the scholarship recipients, Hon. Manuel Heredia, Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation stated, “Belize is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, but we have to compete with many countries in order to promote and market our tourism product. Today, I urge you to take advantage of this wonderful educational opportunity. Prepare yourself. Work hard and you will succeed. Continue to place the name of Belize upfront. Make our country proud.”

The BTB Scholarship Program aims to provide financial assistance to students interested in pursuing studies in the areas of tourism and hospitality. As part of the program, the BTB selects individuals who demonstrate high levels of academic achievement and leadership and who express a strong interest in making a positive contribution to Belize’s tourism industry. Since its establishment in 2005, over 90 young Belizeans have benefitted from the program. This year’s three BTB’s scholarship awards are valued at $33,700.00 and are for two years respectively.

During the ceremony, BHA Board Director, Roanne Badillo, also presented scholarships to six deserving Belizean students, who will pursue their high school diplomas, which include: Jocellyn Martinez from Valley of Peace Seventh Day Adventist Academy, Cayo District, Selene Almendarez from Independence High School, Independence Village, Maria Tillett from Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Cayo District, Blythe Thompson from St. Catherine Academy, Belize City, Kianna Dawson from Eden Seventh Day Adventist High School, Cayo District and Kyarah Williams, who will pursue her Associate’s Degree in Psychology at the University of Belize. The BHA established its scholarship fund in 2011 with the purpose to provide educational funding for the children of employees working with the BHA member hotels/businesses that are unable to meet the financial obligations for their children’s education. The scholarship awards represent both BTB’s and BHA’s unwavering commitment to the sustainable development of our dynamic tourism industry while at the same time fostering educational opportunities for young Belizeans.

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating all the 10 students that received a scholarship. We wish you all the best in your educational endeavors!

